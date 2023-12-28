Kerala: Excise conducts Christmas-New Year Special Drive in Kottayam, seizes 972 litres of liquor

The excise seized 972.36 litres of liquor during the Christmas-New Year special drive from December 1 to December 25. In connection with the special drive, 29 joint raids were conducted with the police, forest, and revenue departments.

Kottayam: The excise has seized 972.36 litres of liquor during the Christmas-New Year special drive from December 1 to December 25. 5.4 litres of liquor, 254.91 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor, 32,050 litres of beer, and 680 litres of wash were seized.

The authorities have arrested 104 individuals in 108 Abkari cases, leading to the recovery of four vehicles and a seizure of Rs 48,005. Additionally, 103 arrests were made in 102 NDPS cases, resulting in the confiscation of 3.027 kg of ganja, 0.362 gm of MDMA, 3 gm of methamphetamine, one vehicle, and a mobile phone. A total of 785 raids were conducted, inspecting 2192 vehicles, 500 toddy shops, and 56 outlets selling foreign liquor. The Excise department reported collecting 77 toddy samples and 20 Indian-made foreign liquor samples for testing. The enforcement efforts reflect a comprehensive approach to tackling illegal activities in the region. In connection with the special drive, 29 joint raids were conducted with the police, forest, and revenue departments.

Around 365 people were arrested in 352 Akbari cases from August 2023. 46.5 liters of liquor, 814.585 liters of Indian-made foreign liquor, 85.25 liters of beer, 586.5 liters of toddy, 1115 liters of wash, six liters of foreign liquor were recovered and seized Rs.26,785 during this period. Law enforcement has made significant strides in combating drug-related offenses, with 225 arrests recorded in 221 NDPS cases. A substantial amount of illicit substances was seized, including 17.598 kilograms of cannabis, one cannabis plant, 6.201 grams of hashish oil, 2.835 grams of MDMA, 0.357 grams of methamphetamine, and 30.42 milligrams of methenamine.

The Excise department's rigorous efforts include 2875 raids, along with 20 joint operations involving police, forest, revenue, and other departments. A comprehensive inspection encompassed 5531 vehicles, 1637 toll shops, and 68 establishments selling foreign liquor. These actions underscore a determined approach to curbing drug-related activities and maintaining public safety.

