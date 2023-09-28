Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala emerging as dangerous epicentre of radical elements: BJP

    BJP leader Anil Antony had earlier reacted to the Kollam soldier's complaint that he was attacked by an unidentified mob. However, the complaint turned out to be a fake one. In response to this, he took to X, and continued to criticise the Kerala government led by the LDF.

    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Antony has lashed out at the CPIM-led Left Democratic government in Kerala once again, two days after his claim about army personnel being targeted by a mob. He had said that Kerala under the governance of the Communist Marxist Party has become a serious law and order concern for the entire India. 

    Antony took to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday (Sep 28) and said that a large group of terrorist sympathizers- politicians, media and fact-checkers-were visibly upset by some of the statements he made. However, it does not deny the fact that Kerala is emerging as a dangerous epicenter of radical Islamists.

    He wrote, "The soldier and his friend turned out to be fakes. But that does not negate the fact that Kerala is emerging as a dangerous epicenter of radical Islamists."

    "The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has busted multiple IS-linked PFI operations in the past few months. A Kerala police officer himself was recently suspended for leaking sensitive information to these terrorist groups," he stated.

    Antony added, "The Opposition front 'I.N.D.I.A.' coalition comprising Congress, CPM and Muslim League and their associated media and fact-check friends are trying to use this incident to whitewash a large anti-social national network and their dubious activities. All of them are dangerous to the country's internal security."

    The BJP leader's statements came after a soldier identified as Shine Kumar had complained to the police that a group of men allegedly assaulted him on Sunday (Sep 24) night while he was way back to his home. Following his complaint, the police and reportedly the Indian Army also began an investigation into the incident. Kumar also alleged that the miscreants tore his shirt and wrote P.F.I. on his back with green paint. However, the police found that the case was fake after his friend Joshi's surprising revelations. The police took both Shine Kumar and Joshi into custody. Joshi claimed that the whole dramatic scene was created as per the direction of Shine, only for the sake of mere fame. The paint and the brush used to scribble P.F.I. on Shine's back were recovered from Chirayinkeezhu.

