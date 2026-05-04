UDF establishes an early lead in most constituencies in Malappuram district, including a strong showing for P K Kunhalikutty. However, the LDF is putting up a fight, taking the lead in key pockets like Tirur, Kottakkal, Thavanur, and Ponnani.

UDF Leads in Malappuram, LDF Fights Back

Malappuram district in Keralam witnessing a clear early edge for the United Democratic Front (UDF) as counting trends emerge from multiple constituencies, though the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is putting up a fight in select seats. In Kondotty, UDF candidate T P Ashraf Ali leads by 89 votes. In Eranad, P K Basheer is ahead by 41 votes, while in Nilambur, Aryadan Shoukath holds a 79-vote lead. Wandoor sees A P Anil Kumar ahead by 65 votes. In Manjeri, M Rahmathulla is leading by 101 votes, and in Perinthalmanna, Najeeb Kanthapuram has a 58-vote advantage. Mankada shows Manjalamkuzhi Ali ahead by 65 votes, while Malappuram constituency records a strong lead of 312 votes for P K Kunhalikutty. In Vengara, K M Shaji leads by 98 votes, and in Vallikkunnu, T V Ibrahim is ahead by 110 votes. Tirurangadi sees P M A Salam leading by 62 votes, while in Tanur, P K Nawaz is ahead by 36 votes.

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However, the LDF has taken the lead in a few constituencies. In Tirur, V Abdurahiman is ahead by 51 votes. Kottakkal shows Abid Hussain Thangal leading by 30 votes, and in Thavanur, V S Joy holds a 35-vote lead. In Ponnani, LDF candidate M K Sakeer is ahead by 35 votes, keeping the contest tight. Overall, while UDF maintains dominance across most constituencies in the district, LDF's presence in key pockets is ensuring a closely fought contest.

Vote Counting Begins in Kollam

Meanwhile, vote counting has begun in the Kollam district as well for the 11 Assembly constituencies. Counting is being held at two centres. After the strong rooms were opened, the voting machines were shifted to the counting tables. Counting for five constituencies is underway at Krist Raj School, while six constituencies are being counted at St. Aloysius School. Heavy police security has been deployed in and around the counting centres.

In the Aranmula constituency, strong room was opened at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chenneerkara. (ANI)