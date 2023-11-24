Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Drug mafia brutally attacks excise commissioner in Kozhikode

    An excise assistant commissioner was brutally attacked and injured by drug mafia gangs in Balussery, Kozhikode. He was surrounded and attacked by a group of people.

    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    Balussery: An excise assistant commissioner was brutally attacked and injured by drug mafia gangs in Balussery, Kozhikode. Commissioner T.M Srinivasan, Assistant Commissioner of Excise's Kozhikode Exemption Division, was beaten up while going to the temple with his family. The incident took place on Thursday around 7 pm. He was surrounded and attacked by a group of people.

    He was taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital with severe facial injuries. The commissioner has also sustained serious injuries to his head and face. He first sought treatment at the Balussery Taluk Hospital and later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College after the doctor suggested a CT scan. 

    Kerala: 19-year-old killed by four-member gang in Thiruvananthapuram; one arrested

    The commissioner gave a statement that a group of 10 people attacked with deadly weapons. The police registered a case based on the statement. The police have identified two members of the attacking group and said that they belong to the rowdy list of Balussery station. The police have filed a case of assault with deadly weapons. The police have started the investigation for the accused.

    Meanwhile, a 19-year-old youth was killed by a four-member gang while playing on turf at Karimadom in Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased was identified as Arshad. The police have arrested Dhanush, the accused in the murder. Arshad's relatives told Asianet News that the reason behind the murder was questioning the activities of the drug gang in the colony. Only two of the eight-member gang who committed the murder have been caught so far.

