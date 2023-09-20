Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: 'Daughter for sale' post on social media, police nab stepmother

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 20, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    Idukki: A 11-year-old girl's picture was posted on Facebook as " Daughter for sale" in Thodupuzha on Monday(Sep 18). The investigation conducted with the help of Cyber Cell in connection with the Facebook post has found that the accused is the girl's stepmother. The incident came to light two days ago when a post surfaced on social media, prompting local residents to report it to the police. Meanwhile, the girl and her grandmother gave statements to the police.

    The police initially suspected the father, who was accused in several criminal cases. However, it turned out that he does not have Facebook IDs. Later, during the investigation conducted with the help of the police cyber cell, it was found that the accused in the incident was her stepmother. She posted the picture of the girl using the Facebook ID of her father. She posted it from her phone and then later deleted it.

    The accused stated that she committed this act following the dispute with her husband. The woman accused her husband that he for not taking care of the daily expenses and does not pay attention to her and her 6-month-old child.  The mobile phone used by the accused was taken into custody by the police and was handed over to Cyber ​​Cell for verification. However, the investigating officers sought the advice of the Child Welfare Committee and senior police officers for the arrest. The arrest will be based on the final decisions by the top officials.

    The eleven-year-old girl, abandoned by her mother, has been under the care of her grandmother for years. The police are preparing to conduct detailed counseling for the girl to overcome the mental problem with the help of Child Welfare Committee.

    Huband beats wife to death in Wayanad

    A woman was beaten to death by her husband at Kolavayar in Wayanad on Tuesday, September 19. The deceased was identified as Anisha, wife of Mukesh. Mukesh surrendered himself in front of the police after the incident. The police stated that Mukesh fought with his wife and demanded to stop working. This quarrel led to the murder. Mukesh worked as a painter, and Anisha was a staff member at the textile shop in Panamaram. The couple was married in 2022.

    Last Updated Sep 20, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
