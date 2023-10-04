Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: CPI will not oppose if Rahul Gandhi contests again in Wayanad

    CPI General Secretary D. Raja told Asianet News that they will not oppose Rahul Gandhi from contesting in the Wayanad constituency again. The main focus of the I.N.D.I.A. front is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming general elections.

    Kerala: The Communist Party of India (CPI) national leadership stated that they would not oppose if Congress MP Rahul Gandhi contests again in Wayanad. CPI General Secretary D. Raja told Asianet News that every party has a right to select candidates.

    Raja said that people will express many opinions, and each party has the right to decide its candidates. Candidate selection is discussed only when it gets closer to the election. The situation in each state is different. However, D. Raja told Asianet News in Chennai that the I.N.D.I.A. front's aim is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    Also read: Kerala: Police make first arrest in appointment bribery case linked to Health Minister's office

    Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is staying at the Golden Temple in Amritsar for the third consecutive day. He participated in the prayers and also participated in the preparation of food distributed to the temple visitors. Rahul's visit to the Golden Temple is aimed at healing the wounds caused by Operation Bluestar. In 1984, Operation Bluestar, which took place at the Golden Temple in Punjab, led to a rift between the Congress and the Sikh community.

    Although it was a measure taken to deal with the terrorists, it caused a big wound among the Sikhs. This is the first time that Rahul Gandhi has stayed in Punjab for so many days since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Punjab. His move is to heal wounds caused to the Sikh community and take advantage of the sentiment in Punjab against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi came to the Golden Temple for the service by avoiding the political leaders, including the local MP. Only AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal is accompanying Rahul Gandhi.

