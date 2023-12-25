Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala collects Rs 154 crore from Christmas liquor sale this year

    Kerala witnessed record sales of liquor this Christmas. Bevco outlets sold liquor worth Rs 154.77 crore. 

    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Christmas celebrations saw record sales of alcohol. In just three days, Bevco outlets sold liquor worth Rs 154.77 crore. On Sunday, the eve of Christmas, the outlet alone sold liquor worth Rs 70.73 crore. Liquor sales on Christmas Eve last year amounted to Rs 69.55 crore. Liquor sales are up this time from December 22 to December 24.

    This year on December 22, liquor sales totaled Rs 75.70 crore. On December 22, of last year, liquor valued at Rs 65.39 crore was sold. This year on December 23, liquor sales totaled Rs 84.04 crores. Liquor sales totaling Rs 75.41 crores happened on the same day last year. 

    On Christmas Eve, Chalakudy set sales records. At Chalakudy, sales of liquor reached Rs 63.85 lakh. In terms of liquor sales, Changanassery Bevco shop ranked second. This location sold spirits for Rs 62.87 lakh. The Irinjalakuda outlet is in third position. At Irinjalakuda, sales of liquor totaled Rs 62.31 crore.

    This year's Onam festival also saw record-breaking sales of liquor from Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco). Recent sources state that from August 21 to August 30 there was a sale of liquor worth Rs 759 crores. The government would receive Rs 675 crores in tax from this. Onam sales in the preceding year totaled Rs 700 crores. This year, though, there was an 8.5% increase. 

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
    Video Icon