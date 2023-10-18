Kerala CM's advisor yells at journos who alerted cops about him being stopped at Secretariat gate

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) laid siege to the Secretariat on Wednesday (Oct 18) over allegations of corruption and failure of the Pinarayi-led LDF government. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's scientific advisor M C Dutt was stopped by the police unknowingly.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) laid siege to the Secretariat on Wednesday (Oct 18) over allegations of corruption and failure of the Pinarayi-led LDF government. The UDF members reached the Secretariat at 6 a.m. The protest is being held on the issues of corruption against the government and looting of cooperative banks.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's scientific advisor M C Dutt was stopped by the police unknowingly. The police initially could not identify him and stopped him near Annex II. Seeing this, some journalists present in front of the Secretariat intervened to let him proceed to the Secretariat.

Dutt reached the Secretariat amidst the UDF's siege and had to wait in front of the police barricade. At this time, the journalists asked the police to let him go. Realising the goof-up, the police allowed him to enter the Secretariat.

When the journalists asked if there was any difficulty, Dutta angrily replied, "You go and beg." And then he walked towards the Secretariat building. The staff who came after Dutta did not let anyone in.

Heavy traffic congestion in MG Road, Palayam, Bakery Junction, and Thambanur areas was witnessed due to UDF protests in the Secretariat. All roads leading to the Secretariat were blocked. All vehicles were diverted to other routes.