Congress high command directs workers to avoid "agitations" as they decide on Kerala's new CM after a big win. Leaders K Muraleedharan and Ramesh Chennithala confirmed the decision will be made by the party president and urged calm.

Congress leader K Muraleedharan said that the party's high command has directed workers to avoid "agitations" as they decide on the new Chief Minister of Kerala after their decisive victory in Kerala Assembly elections.

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Speaking with ANI, K Muraleedharan said, "Agitations should be avoided. The clear-cut direction has been given by Congress leadership. The announcement can be expected at any time, and it will be decided by the Congress President as early as possible."

High Command to Take Final Call on CM

On Saturday, Congress leaders expressed their views on the choice of the new Keralam CM at a meeting attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the top party leaders gave their guidance at the meeting.

"It was a good meeting. All leaders expressed their opinions to the Congress president as well as Rahul Gandhi. Our high command will make a decision." Asked about speculations around him for CM, he said, "Everyone's name was discussed." He said party leadership lauded the efforts of the Kerala unit to get a spectacular victory in the assembly election. "Separately, we also met Rahul Gandhi and Kharge ji, and we expressed our opinions to both of them. They will take a final decision on the matter of CM. So, we are all going back to Keralam. Let the high command take its decision. We will all accept it. For the last 2-3 days, some untoward incident happened, so KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan, and I told the workers in the state to desist from these activities and remove all the flex and stop all processions," he said.

Keralam Congress chief Sunny Joseph said the central leadership will announce the name of the Chief Minister at an appropriate time. "There are no barriers at all, everything is solved...It is upto the high command," he said.

UDF's Decisive Mandate

Congress-led UDF scored a spectacular victory in the polls, winning 102 seats. (ANI)