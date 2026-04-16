Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala urged an end to the CM leadership controversy in Kerala, stating the Congress High Command will decide after the May 4 results. He called for party unity and an end to public debates and social media mud-slinging.

No Need for Controversy

Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday sought to put an end to what he called controversy over the leadership in Keralam, saying that such matters should be left to the party high command to decide after the election results. Speaking to ANI, he said, "There's no need for controversy regarding the Chief Ministership of Keralam. On 4th of May, the counting will start. After the counting, if we get a majority, the Congress High Command will decide all these things."

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He added that internal matters of the party should not be debated publicly. "This is always the system of the Congress party. There is no need for unnecessary controversy and mud-slinging in social media," Chennithala said.

Urging party workers to maintain unity, he stated, "I'm always away from this kind of activities, but I feel that everybody will stop this, and that is better for the party and the party workers."

He further said that supporters should not be confused by internal discussions. "Party workers and the people who voted for the Congress party should not be put in a dilemma," he said. Reiterating the role of the party leadership, he added, "I feel that the Congress High Command is the ultimate authority to decide all these things."

UDF Confident of Victory

A week earlier, Chennithala expressed confidence in a decisive victory for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Keralam Assembly elections concluded on April 9. He said that the "rule of the LDF is ending" and that voters are ready for a political change in the state.

Speaking to ANI in Alappuzha, Chennithala said, "... We are expecting a spectacular victory in this assembly election. The Congress-led UDF is confident of securing a majority and forming the next government in Kerala. The rule of the LDF is ending, and a new era will begin. The people of Kerala are tired of the LDF and ready to move on. Leadership decisions will be taken by the Congress high command."

The turnout of voting for the assembly polls in Keralam was recorded 78.03 per cent. (ANI)