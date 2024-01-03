Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate 62nd Kerala School Kalolsavam in Kollam tomorrow

    The Kerala School Kalolsavam 2024  will be held from January 4 to January 8. Malayalam megastar Mammootty will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

    Kollam: The state is gearing up for the 62nd Kerala School Kalolsavam in Kollam. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the School Kalolsavam on January 4. The Kalolsavam will be held from January 4 to January 8. Malayalam megastar Mammootty will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony. 

    The competition will be held in 24 venues over five days. The main venue is on the Ashramam ground. Around 1400 students will participate in 239 events in the High School, Higher secondary, and Vocational Higher Secondary School categories. The Education Minister, V. Sivankutty said that the judgment will be made flawless.

    The chenda melam of differently-abled children and Mangalamkali, a tribal art form from Kasaragod, will be performed on the stage. The School Kalolsavam is taking a strong stance in favor of environmental responsibility by wholeheartedly adopting eco-friendly practices through the implementation of the green protocol. The initiative, guided by the Haritha Karma Sena and students, is actively striving to transform the venue into a plastic-free environment.

    Meanwhile, Mohanan Namboothiri has taken charge of preparing food for the state school arts festival. Following a controversy over non-vegetarian food during the previous event, it was announced that non-vegetarian food would no longer be cooked at the Kalolsavam. Mohanan Namboothiri expressed satisfaction that the concerns raised earlier have been addressed and revealed that the food preparation will commence at Kalotsava Kalavara in Kollam on January 3.

    The construction of stages and arrangements for food distribution is in the final stages. The gold cup for the champions was brought from Kozhikode on January 2. Kollam is hosting the Kalolsavam for the fourth time.
     

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
