Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers to hold protest against Centre's neglect in Delhi on Feb 8

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet ministers will go on a strike on February 8 in Delhi to protest against the Centre's neglect towards Kerala. Along with the chief minister, ministers, MPs, and MLAs will be present at the protest. The decision was taken in a left-front meeting on Tuesday (Jan 16). The protest will move from Kerala House to Jantar Mantar at 11.30 am. Party leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance and all the Chief Ministers have been invited to the strike.

The Chief Ministers of the BJP will also be sent an invitation to participate in the strike. Kerala Left Front Convenor E P Jayarajan that the Central Government is deliberately trying to destroy the popularity of the Left Government. He stated that the development project in Kerala has come to a standstill as the central government has refused to disburse the money.

The opposition leaders and Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier met online to discuss the central government's disregard for Kerala. Following the meeting, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan made it clear that a decision about going to the protest in Delhi would be taken after consulting with leaders of UDF constituent parties.

The Kerala government earlier received a letter from the Union Finance Ministry informing it that it can only obtain loans totaling Rs 1,838 crores during the last quarter of the fiscal year. Kerala was expecting to borrow Rs 7,000 crores during that time, therefore this was a serious setback. According to state government sources, the sharp reduction in the borrowing cap would worsen the state's financial problems and would have an additional impact on the payment of social welfare pensions. Over 60 lakh people have now experienced five months without receiving their Rs. 1,600 monthly pension.

