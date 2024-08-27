Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Modi in Delhi; submits detailed memorandum on Wayanad landslides

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Aug 27) in Delhi to discuss the rehabilitation of landslide-hit Wayanad.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 2:14 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

    New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Delhi and rehabilitation for Wayanad was discussed in the meeting. The state government has submitted an additional, detailed memorandum also which was requested by the Centre. During his visit to the landslide-affected areas of Wayanad on August 10, PM Modi stated that the Centre would adopt a generous approach in providing support for the rehabilitation and relief efforts in Wayanad.

    CM Vijayan is said to have informed the Prime Minister about the state government's relief and rehabilitation plans, which involve creating a township for those who lost their homes and offering employment opportunities to the affected individuals. This marked the first official meeting between the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister in Delhi since the Modi-led NDA government began its third term. The Kerala Government has already sought an immediate initial aid of Rs 900 crore for Wayanad.

    The state government estimated the total damage from the landslides at approximately Rs 1,200 crore and projected that around Rs 2,000 crore would be needed for relief and rehabilitation efforts. 

    The Chief Minister is set to convene an all-party meeting on August 29 to address the rehabilitation of families affected by the landslides. 
     

