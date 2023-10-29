Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Chances of heavy rain with thunder in the state today; IMD issues yellow alert in 8 districts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Kerala today. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been declared in 8 districts, including Kottayam to Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 8:20 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain with thunder in isolated parts of Kerala today. A yellow alert has been declared in 8 districts, including Kottayam to Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts. Similar to previous days, there will be rain with thunder in the afternoon. There is no ban on fishing in coastal areas of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep. But there is a possibility of high waves along the Kerala coast. A yellow alert has been announced in nine districts for Monday (October 30)..

    The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has informed that there is a possibility of 0.6 m to 1.2 meters high wave and storm surge along the Kerala coast till 29-10-2023 at 11.30 pm. The INCOIS has warned that there is a possibility of 0.6 to 1.8-meter high wave and storm surge along the southern Tamil Nadu coast till 29-10-2023 at 11.30 pm.

    Fishermen and coastal residents beware.

    1. As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the danger areas as per the instructions of the authorities.

    2. Keep fishing vessels (boats, etc.) safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured.

    3. Avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely.

