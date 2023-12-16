Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Central committee to probe alleged irregularities of Rs 20 crore in Amrut project in Thrissur

    There were allegations of irregularities amounting to Rs 20 crore in the drinking water project, Amrut Project, worth Rs 56 crore implemented at the Thrissur Corporation. Following this, the BJP filed a complaint and the case will be probed by the Central Committee.

     

    Kerala: Central committee to probe alleged irregularities of Rs 20 crore in Amrut project in Thrissur anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

    Thrissur: The central committee will look into the claims of corruption made concerning the Thrissur Corporation's Rs 56-crore Amrut drinking water project. The investigation is based on the complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party. However, the Thrissur Mayor has denied the allegation of corruption. It was the former corporation secretary who raised the allegation of Rs 20 crore irregularities in the Amrut project, which would supply drinking water from Peechi to Thekkinkadu Maidanam by installing an 800 mm pipe to the Thrissur Corporation.

    Also read: Kerala: Irregularities of Rs 20 crore in Amrut Project in Thrissur, reveals former corporation secretary

    R Rahesh Kumar, who was the secretary of the corporation, sent a letter to the Principal Director of the Local Self-Government Department. on October 27 raising concerns about an irregularity amounting to Rs 20 crores in the supply of drinking water from Peechi to Thekkinkadu Maidanam. This irregularity allegedly involved the installation of an 800 mm pipe as part of the Amrut project. According to Rahesh Kumar, he faced threats of death and transfer after refusing to approve irregular bills.

    After the news became controversial, the BJP approached the central government with a complaint. Rejecting the allegation made by the former secretary, Thrissur Mayor said that he welcomes any investigation.

    There will be an 18-kilometer stretch of new pipeline between Peachy and Thekinkad. Eleven kilometres have already seen the completion of construction. After leaving more than 2.5 kilometres of water, the pressure was checked. By the end of March, the remaining projects should be finished. The Corporation's engineering division is working with the Water Authority to complete the construction project. Additionally, the ruling party claims that the accusations are a plot to stall the project.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dalit woman assaulted, gang-raped in moving bus from UP to Rajasthan AJR

    Dalit woman assaulted, gang-raped in moving bus from UP to Rajasthan

    Kerala: SFI erects black banners at Calicut University ahead of Governor's visit anr

    Kerala: SFI erects black banners at Calicut University ahead of Governor's visit

    Lucknow shocker: Viral video exposes police officer's verbal abuse of woman, prompts suspension (WATCH) snt

    Lucknow shocker: Viral video exposes police officer's verbal abuse of woman, prompts suspension (WATCH)

    Dead cockroach found inside Biryani ordered via Zomato? Bengaluru woman shares pic on X, company responds vkp

    Dead cockroach found inside Biryani ordered via Zomato? Bengaluru woman shares pic on X, company responds

    Sabarimala sees footfall of over 21000 pilgrims in first six hours today anr

    Sabarimala sees footfall of over 21000 pilgrims in first six hours today

    Recent Stories

    Stockholm to Gothenburg: 7 places to visit in Sweden this December ATG

    Stockholm to Gothenburg: 7 places to visit in Sweden this December

    Brutal assault on 13-year-old schoolgirl sparks outrage and police investigation in France's Lyon (WATCH) snt

    Brutal assault on 13-year-old schoolgirl sparks outrage and police investigation in France's Lyon (WATCH)

    Canada Tallest Hanuman statue comes up in Brampton, to be unveiled next year; check details AJR

    Canada: Tallest Hanuman statue comes up in Brampton, to be unveiled next year; check details

    Karnataka: Wild elephants and deer captivate tourists at Bandipur Tiger Reserve vkp

    Karnataka: Wild elephants and deer captivate tourists at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

    What is Angioplasty that Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade underwent? RBA

    What is Angioplasty that Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade underwent?

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon