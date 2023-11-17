Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Irregularities of Rs 20 crore in Amrut Project in Thrissur, reveals former corporation secretary

    There are allegations of irregularities amounting to Rs 20 crore in a drinking water project named Amrut Project worth Rs 56 crore implemented by the Thrissur Corporation.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 3:17 PM IST

    Thrissur: There are allegations of irregularities amounting to Rs 20 crore in a drinking water project named Amrut Project worth Rs 56 crore implemented by the Thrissur Corporation. R Rahesh Kumar, who was the secretary of the corporation, sent a letter to the Principal Director of the Local Self-Government Department. A copy of the letter has been obtained by Asianet News.

    Rahesh Kumar sent a letter on October 27 raising concerns about an irregularity amounting to Rs 20 crores in the supply of drinking water from Peechi to Thekkinkadu Maidanam. This irregularity allegedly involved the installation of an 800 mm pipe as part of the Amrut project. According to Rahesh Kumar, he faced threats of death and transfer after refusing to approve irregular bills.

    In response to the alleged threats, the corporation secretary filed a complaint with the police, highlighting the risks to Rahesh Kumar's life and property. The complaint sought intervention and protection to ensure the safety and well-being of Rahesh Kumar amid these issues.

    Rahesh was transferred 3 days ago. Later, a letter alleging corruption came out. An e-tender was issued for the project in March. However, the Chief Engineer rejected the tender, stating that only one company was eligible. In contrast, the Superintending Engineer provided written communication asserting that all the companies were eligible for the project. Following this, with approval from the mayor, the financial bid was confirmed. 

    The Secretary's letter stated that this is a violation of the law and only the Chief Engineer has the authority to issue the financial bid. The mayor who gave the permission did not inform the council about this. According to the letter, the tender order was issued without the completion of the process without the knowledge of the secretary. 

    The secretary, in the letter, raised additional concerns, highlighting an unauthorized bill amounting to Rs 20.40 crores. Furthermore, the letter stated that the pipes listed in the project file as having arrived were not actually delivered. The complaint also alleged that the corporation engineer and Amrit project managers misused the login and password credentials of the corporation secretary after the incident.


     

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 3:17 PM IST
