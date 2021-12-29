Kerala BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan murder: Two more SDPI workers arrested

Earlier, five SDPI workers were arrested in connection with Ranjith murder. They were charged for destroying evidence and helping the accused.

The Kerala police team probing the gruesome murder of BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan in Alappuzha has arrested two more SDPI workers alleged to be directly involved in the murder of RSS worker Ranjith. Both are natives of Alappuzha and were held from Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Palakkad South District police chief R Viswanath said the man’s details could not be divulged as an identification parade had to be conducted first before Ranjith’s mother Vinodini and wife Lisha, who both had witnessed the murder. The police said the arrested person was the first to attack Ranjith with a machete at Mambram on November 15.

Earlier, five SDPI workers were arrested in connection with Ranjith murder. They were charged for destroying evidence and helping the accused. Meanwhile, the investigation team got the custody of nine accused who were remanded in the murder of SDPI state secretary KS Shan.

BJP OBC Morcha state secretary Ranjith Sreenivasan, 44, was murdered in Alappuzha town around 6.30am on December 19 after around 12 armed men barged into his house and hacked him to death in front of his wife, mother and younger daughter.

The police have issued lookout notices for four persons – Mohammed Haroon of Athicode, Noufal of Anchumoorthy in Alathur, Ibrahim Moulavi of Malappuram and Shamsir of Ottappalam – who also assisted the five assailants.

According to the SIT, a total of 12 men who came on six motorcycles killed Ranjith. Searches for the remaining accused in the case are now underway. The SIT is also searching for the accused in neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka as well as Mangaluru, after receiving information about their fleeing.