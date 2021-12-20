  • Facebook
    Kerala: Two RSS workers arrested in SDPI leader KS Shaan’s murder case

    KS Shaan, the state secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India in Kerala, died after he was allegedly attacked by an unidentified gang in Alappuzha on Saturday.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Alappuzha, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 12:34 PM IST
    Two RSS workers have been arrested, in connection with the alleged murder of SDPI leader KS Shaan in Kerala's Alappuzha district, after Kerala Police had sounded alert in Alappuzha district and placed prohibitory orders after the back-to-back killings in less than 12 hours since the Saturday evening.

    Kerala Police said, “Two RSS workers have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of SDPI leader KS Shaan in Alappuzha. They were involved in the planning and conspiracy. We have substantial leads and will identify the culprits soon.”

    The two hacked to death were - the first of a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activist and the second of the state secretary of the BJP’s Other Backward Classes outfit, OBC Morcha. The Intelligence wing of the Kerala Police Department had warned the State Government many times in the last three months about an explosive situation in some strongholds of various organisations where political rivalry has assumed a communal tone.

    The Intelligence reports had sounded that there were high chances of tension between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — BJP's ideological patron — and the SDPI in the districts of Palakkad, Thrissur, Kannur, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 12:34 PM IST
