Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bishop Franco Mulakkal meets Pope for 1st time after being acquitted in nun rape case; here's what transpired

    Former Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal is said to have met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on February 8. Read on to know what transpired during their meeting:

    Kerala Bishop Franco Mulakkal meets Pope for 1st time after being acquitted in nun rape case; here's what transpired snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    Former Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was acquitted by a local court in Kerala last year over rape charges by a nun, met Pope Francis at the Vatican last week, a church source told PTI in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. 

    Mulakkal is said to have met the Pope on February 8 and it was his first meeting with the pontiff after being acquitted by the Additional District and Sessions Court I, Kottayam, in the rape case.

    Also read: Bishop Franco Mulakkal to return to pastoral duties soon?

    "The Pope was happy to see him, was glad to hear that we won the case and consoled him for his suffering by encouraging him to join his (Pope's) suffering with that of the Lord," the source told PTI. The pontiff requested him to pray for him too, the source added. 

    Pope Francis temporarily suspended the Bishop of his duties in the diocese in September 2018 after the Kerala police questioned Mulakkal on the rape accusations made by the nun.

    Despite being acquitted by the local court in the sensational case, Mulakkal has no new responsibilities in the Church. 

    Asked whether the Bishop had requested the Pope to provide him with pastoral or administrative responsibilities, the source said he did not speak about it during his meeting.

    "He will obey whatever the Holy Father decides", the source said, adding since the Bishop is directly under the command of the Pope, the authority to fix his responsibilities rests with the Vatican itself. 

    Also read: Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says ‘Not a hopeful order’

    The Vatican had previously approved the court's judgement clearing him of all rape-related charges. The nun, who alleges that the Bishop sexually assaulted her, has filed a petition with the Kerala High Court to overturn the trial court's decision to exonerate the Bishop.

    When Mulakkal was the Bishop of the Jalandhar diocese between 2014 and 2016, it is alleged that he repeatedly raped the nun on his visits to a convent in Kottayam. The nun belongs to the Missionaries of Jesus, a diocesan order that falls under the jurisdiction of the diocese of Jalandhar.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2023, 2:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    His one act meant a lot Senthil Sankar who made jacket made of PET bottles for PM Modi gcw

    'His one act meant a lot...' Senthil Sankar who made jacket out of PET bottles for PM Modi

    Rahul Gandhi cancelled flight Varanasi airport rubbishes Congress claims; check details AJR

    'Rahul Gandhi cancelled flight': Varanasi airport denies Congress leader's 'no permission' claims

    If nothing to hide, allow JPC probe in Adani matter: Congress hits back at Amit Shah - adt

    'If nothing to hide, allow JPC probe in Adani matter': Congress hits back at Amit Shah

    Tripura Election 2023: In case of deadlock after polls, we may stake claim for govt formation, says Tipra Motha President - adt

    In case of deadlock after Tripura elections, we may stake claim for govt formation, says Tipra Motha President

    Income Tax department conducts 'survey' at BBC office in Delhi: Report AJR

    Income Tax department conducts 'survey' at BBC office in Delhi, Mumbai: Report

    Recent Stories

    His one act meant a lot Senthil Sankar who made jacket made of PET bottles for PM Modi gcw

    'His one act meant a lot...' Senthil Sankar who made jacket out of PET bottles for PM Modi

    Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American Republican considering 2024 presidential bid? - adt

    Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American Republican considering 2024 presidential bid?

    Shark Tank India-Aman Gupta invests Rs 75 lakhs in Manetain; owners Yuba, Hinshara open about their journey RBA

    Shark Tank India-Aman Gupta invests Rs 75 lakhs in Manetain; owners Yuba, Hinshara open about their journey

    football UEFA deemed primarily responsible for Champions League Final near-miss - Reports-ayh

    UEFA deemed 'primarily responsible' for Champions League Final 'near-miss' - Reports

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals AbRam was 'stylist' on Besharam Rang sets; wins fans' hearts vma

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals AbRam was 'stylist' on Besharam Rang sets; wins fans' hearts

    Recent Videos

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon