Bishop Franco Mulakkal meets Pope for 1st time after being acquitted in nun rape case; here's what transpired

Former Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal is said to have met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on February 8. Read on to know what transpired during their meeting:

Former Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was acquitted by a local court in Kerala last year over rape charges by a nun, met Pope Francis at the Vatican last week, a church source told PTI in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Mulakkal is said to have met the Pope on February 8 and it was his first meeting with the pontiff after being acquitted by the Additional District and Sessions Court I, Kottayam, in the rape case.

"The Pope was happy to see him, was glad to hear that we won the case and consoled him for his suffering by encouraging him to join his (Pope's) suffering with that of the Lord," the source told PTI. The pontiff requested him to pray for him too, the source added.

Pope Francis temporarily suspended the Bishop of his duties in the diocese in September 2018 after the Kerala police questioned Mulakkal on the rape accusations made by the nun.

Despite being acquitted by the local court in the sensational case, Mulakkal has no new responsibilities in the Church.

Asked whether the Bishop had requested the Pope to provide him with pastoral or administrative responsibilities, the source said he did not speak about it during his meeting.

"He will obey whatever the Holy Father decides", the source said, adding since the Bishop is directly under the command of the Pope, the authority to fix his responsibilities rests with the Vatican itself.

The Vatican had previously approved the court's judgement clearing him of all rape-related charges. The nun, who alleges that the Bishop sexually assaulted her, has filed a petition with the Kerala High Court to overturn the trial court's decision to exonerate the Bishop.

When Mulakkal was the Bishop of the Jalandhar diocese between 2014 and 2016, it is alleged that he repeatedly raped the nun on his visits to a convent in Kottayam. The nun belongs to the Missionaries of Jesus, a diocesan order that falls under the jurisdiction of the diocese of Jalandhar.

