Kerala nun rape case accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted: Sister says ‘Not a hopeful order’

Bishop Franco Mulakkal, a former priest accused of raping a nun multiple times over two years in a case that sparked massive outrage and protests in Kerala, was acquitted by a court on Friday. A visibly relieved and emotional Bishop Mulakkal, hugged his followers and lawyers, sharing his joy over the verdict. “Praise the Lord,” he said.

However, the court’s verdict brought disappointment to some as Sister Lucy Kalapura speaking to Asianet News, said, “It is not a hopeful order for us as the nun who accused the bishop was traumatised and the horror she went through was painful. She did not get justice.”

Let’s listen to what she has to say about the verdict.