Multiple exit polls on Wednesday projected a comfortable majority for the Congress-led UDF in the Keralam assembly elections. Projections from Axis My India and People's Pulse suggest the UDF could win between 75 to 90 seats in the 140-member house.

Exit Polls Predict UDF Victory

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is poised to win Keralam assembly polls, according to exit poll projections on Wednesday. Axis My India projected a comfortable majority for UDF and said it will win 78 to 90 seats in the 140-member assembly. It said the Left Democratic Front would win 49 to 62 seats and the BJP-led NDA zero to three seats.

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According to People's Pulse, the ruling LDF is poised to win 55 to 60 seats, UDF 75 to 85 seats and NDA 0-3 seats.

JVC projected that UDF would win with 72 to 84 seats, LDF 52-60 seats and BJP-led NDA three to eight seats.

Election Background and Past Results

Keralam went to the polls in a single phase on April 9 and the voter turnout was 78.27 per cent.

The LDF had won the 2021 polls and broken the trend of the state having a change of government every five years. The last polls were a setback for UDF and exit poll predictions will be music to the ears of the leaders of the Congress-led alliance.

LDF had won 99 out of 140 seats in the 2021 polls with CPI-M winning 62. Pinarayi Vijayan became Chief Minister for another term.

Result and Polling Schedule

The results of Keralam elections will be out on May 4, along with the outcome of elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry.

The exit poll projections were released after the second phase of polling in West Bengal. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry went to the polls on April 9 and Tamil Nadu on April 23. West Bengal went to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29. (ANI)