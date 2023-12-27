Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Animal Husbandry Department's mark list rectification evidence OUT

    Ramadevi started her work in a clerical post in the Department of Animal Husbandry through a dependant appointment in 1994. She then reached the gazetted post of Senior Instructor through promotion.

    Thiruvananthapuram: Ramadevi, a senior instructor in the Thiruvananthapuram District Animal Husbandry Department, is accused of occupying a gazetted post using someone else's mark list. Further evidence of high-level conspiracy in the animal husbandry department's rectification of the mark list and promotion to the post of gusted has come out. In March, the Minister of Animal Welfare informed the Legislative Assembly that the details of the course, including that of Ramadevi, who had corrected the mark list for promotion, were not in the office. However, the department was adamant about the missing documents. The department filed a complaint with the Peroorkada police after Asianet News started investigating the fake document.

    The original owner of the mark list, Jessi, in this case, is reported to be currently employed as a sheep herder. The situation described involves a discrepancy in the marks information for the 1990 batch, where Ramadevi is recorded with 99 percent marks. However, it was revealed that Jessy from the subsequent batch signed the register and obtained the certificate. The search for Jessy led to a small house in Vembaya, where it was discovered that her life was now centered around tending to a flock of sheep. Jessy, whose signature is on the register, clarified that it was indeed her signature. However, Jessy claims to be unaware of anyone using the certificate in question. 

    The Custodian of Records is with the Deputy Director at the Management Training Centre in Kudappanakunn. Permission from the Director of the Animal Welfare Department is required for examinees to destroy records, and no such permission has been granted. In response to Asianet News' application for Ramadevi's educational qualifications, the department claims that no documents are present in the office. Simultaneously, after Asianet News initiated an investigation into the forgery, the principal training officer of the department filed a complaint with the Perurkada police, alleging that the documents were missing. This suggests that numerous individuals may have intervened to safeguard the officer who was promoted by manipulating the marks, even to the extent of making the documents in the office disappear.

    Ramadevi started her work in a clerical post in the Department of Animal Husbandry through a dependant appointment in 1994. She then reached the gazetted post of Senior Instructor through promotion. As per rules, a minimum of 98 percent marks in the Chick Sexing and Hatchery Management course is needed to become a junior instructor. However, Ramadevi passed the course in 1990 with 96 percent marks.  According to the documents obtained under the Right to Information Act in 2016, it is clear that there is a huge fraud.
     

