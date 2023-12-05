Kerala: Allegations emerge against handling of complaints in Nava Kerala Sadas

Allegations have surfaced regarding the mishandling of complaints received during the Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur. An application seeking assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund was reportedly forwarded to the Corporation Office for action.

Kannur: Allegations have surfaced regarding the mishandling of complaints received during the Nava Kerala Sadas in Kannur. It is claimed that these complaints are being dealt with carelessly. In a concerning instance in Kannur, even an application seeking assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund was reportedly forwarded to the Corporation Office for action. As there is nothing to be done, the municipality is returning the complaints.

Around 4857 complaints were received in Kannur and Azhikode constituencies in Nava Kerala Sadas. The complaints were sent to each department to their respective offices. Thus, 514 complaints reached the Kannur Corporation. Concerns have been raised over the handling of complaints that fall outside the jurisdiction of the municipality and cannot be resolved by the corporation. Even complaints from individuals residing beyond municipal limits have reportedly been forwarded to the corporation office.

The corporation is taking action on the proposal, including paying money from the Chief Minister's relief fund. At the same time, the district administration explained that it was a human error in classifying the complaints. Complaints are sent to the concerned departments speedily as they need to be dealt with quickly. The district administration informed that if the address is wrong, it is enough to send it back.

Meanwhile, around 14,698 complaints were received in the Nava Kerala Sadas in Kasaragod. However, out of these, only 169 complaints have been resolved so far. No action has been taken on more than 12,000 complaints. The time allowed for the resolution of complaints and petitions in Kasaragod district ended on Sunday (Dec 3).