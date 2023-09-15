Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: 6-year-old injured as mike explodes while singing

    A 6-year-old girl was injured when the karaoke mike exploded while singing. The mike was purchased online for 600 rupees. The girl was using the mike while it was put on charging.

    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

    Palakkad: A 6-year-old girl was injured when the karaoke mike exploded while singing. The incident took place in Kalladikode on Sunday (Sep 10).

    The mike was purchased online for 600 rupees. The girl was using the mike while it was put on charging. While using it, the mike suddenly emitted a loud sound. At the same time, the family claims that the child used a Chinese-made mic. However, due to the company name not being clear on the mic, the family is unable to provide any complaint against the company.

    Ernakulam: Three students who went missing brought home by Kothamangalam Police

    Meanwhile, three students who went missing from Chelachuvadu in Idukki were brought home with the help of Kothamangalam police. The investigation started when the children who came to school on Wednesday morning did not return late in the evening. The children were seen boarding a private bus from Cheruthoni to Ernakulam in the evening. 

    The three of them took ticket to Aluva. The conductor found suspicious about their behaviour and thereby handed over the students to the Kothamangalam police. According to the police, the Kanjikuzhi police and panchayat member Soi Mon Sunny came to Kothamangalam to pick up the children and brought them home at night. Meanwhile, allegations have also been made regarding the circumstances under which the children might have gone. In recent times, the mafia is said to be active, which is using teenage children to sell ganja and drugs.

    It is alleged that ganja and drugs are brought from Andhra Pradesh by train to Aluva through agents and sold from there. The sale of drugs has become widespread in the district headquarters in recent times. The students were seen walking around the district headquarters and medical college premises without going to class. In the evening, they changed their school uniform and wore another dress and travelled by bus.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
