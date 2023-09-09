Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: 3 migrant workers electrocuted while dismantling pavilion at wedding of Thushar Vellappally's daughter

    Three migrant workers were electrocuted while dismantling a pandal that was erected as part of SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan's granddaughter's wedding in Alappuzha on Friday (Sep 8). 

    Kerala: 3 migrant workers electrocuted while dismantling pavilion at wedding of Thushar Vellappally's daughter anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 8:15 AM IST

    Alappuzha: Three migrant workers were electrocuted while removing the pavilion (pandal) erected for the wedding ceremony of Kerala state NDA convenor Thushar Vellappally's daughter on Friday (Sep 8) in Alappuzha. Three others who suffered injuries have been shifted to a hospital. The incident happened around 6.30 pm. The deceased have been identified as Adityan and Kashi Ram from Bihar and Dhananjayan from West Bengal. The injured workers were identified as Jadulal, Anoop and Ajayan from Bihar. 

    The workers were electrocuted from a high-tension power line while dismantling the pavilion structure.

    The police said that the pavilion was set up at SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan's residence close to Kanichukulangara as part of his granddaughter's wedding ceremony, which took place last week in Kochi.

    At the time of the incident, Vellappally Natesan and his family were not at home as he is located in Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram. Tushar Vellapally was in Delhi. The pandal work was undertaken by a contractor in Thiruvananthapuram. He had subcontracted to the person in Ernakulam.

    The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2023, 8:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TDP Chandrababu Naidu arrested by Andhra Pradesh police in skill development case

    TDP's Chandrababu Naidu arrested by Andhra Pradesh police in skill development case

    G20 Summit Column: India gains at global stage, but so does PM Modi

    G20 Summit: India gains at global stage, but so does PM Modi

    Kerala News LIVE 09 september 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Widespread rainfall expected in state today; IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts

    G20 Summit Column: Brand India, perfected for the world

    G20 Summit: Brand India, perfected for the world

    G20 Summit 2023 Joe Biden congratulates PM Modi for Chandrayaan 3 success G20 Presidency more gcw

    G20 Summit: US Prez Biden congratulates PM Modi for Chandrayaan-3's success; lauds India's G20 Presidency

    Recent Stories

    TDP Chandrababu Naidu arrested by Andhra Pradesh police in skill development case

    TDP's Chandrababu Naidu arrested by Andhra Pradesh police in skill development case

    G20 Summit Column: India gains at global stage, but so does PM Modi

    G20 Summit: India gains at global stage, but so does PM Modi

    Kerala News LIVE 09 september 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Widespread rainfall expected in state today; IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts

    G20 Summit Column: Brand India, perfected for the world

    G20 Summit: Brand India, perfected for the world

    Akshay Kumar turns 55: Glance at superstar's net worth, luxurious cars, houses and more vma eai

    Akshay Kumar turns 55: Glance at superstar's net worth, luxurious cars, houses and more

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon