Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: 2 people arrested for kidnapping, beating man over online trading

    The Thiruvananthapuram Petta police have arrested two people for kidnapping and brutally beating a man over an online trade dispute.

    Kerala: 2 people arrested for kidnapping, beating man over online trading rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The police have arrested two people for kidnapping and brutally beating a man over an online trade dispute. Ashokan and Saravanan, natives of Tamil Nadu, were arrested. The police said that Ashokan is accused in two murder cases. Madhu Mohan, a native of Tamil Nadu living in Thiruvananthapuram, was kidnapped for money. The police stated that the dispute related to online trading resulted in the abduction.

    Madhu was engaged in online trading. The police said that a famous gang leader in Tamil Nadu gave money to Madhu Mohan for online trading and the abduction was caused by a dispute related to this payment. It is reported that Madhu allegedly failed to return the money to the gang leader.

    Madhu was brutally beaten after the kidnappers brought him to Tamil Nadu. The group intimidated his wife by keeping a knife in her husband's neck during a video call that she received. The wife then registered the complaint with the Petta police. The police reached Madurai by tracking the mobile number and find the spot. However, when the police arrived, the goons escaped by leaving Madhu. Later, the police arrested two people during the investigation. As per reports, there were six people in the kidnapping gang.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan slams Pinarayi govt's Nava Kerala Sadas, terms it 'extravagant' anr

    Kerala Governor slams Pinarayi govt's Nava Kerala Sadas, terms it 'extravagant'

    NIA raids several locations in Bengaluru over terror conspiracy probe vkp

    BREAKING: NIA raids several locations in Bengaluru over terror conspiracy probe

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-76 December 13 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-76 December 13 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    Bihar shocker: Pregnant woman dies after husband sets her on fire for carrying female fetus AJR

    Bihar shocker: Pregnant woman dies after husband sets her on fire for carrying female fetus

    Sudden surge in Dengue cases in Bengaluru; Here's why vkp

    Sudden surge in Dengue cases in Bengaluru; Here's why

    Recent Stories

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' going off air? Here's what we know RBA

    'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' going off air? Here's what we know

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan slams Pinarayi govt's Nava Kerala Sadas, terms it 'extravagant' anr

    Kerala Governor slams Pinarayi govt's Nava Kerala Sadas, terms it 'extravagant'

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets insecure with boyfriend Samarth Jurel's closeness with Mannara Chopra RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya gets insecure with boyfriend Samarth Jurel's closeness with Mannara Chopra

    2001 Parliament attack: 7 things you need to know AJR

    2001 Parliament attack: 7 things you need to know

    Photos Vikrant Massey throws baby shower for wife Sheetal Thakur; check out the funny cake RBA

    Photos: Vikrant Massey throws baby shower for wife Sheetal Thakur; check out the funny cake

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon