Job applications in India surged by 29 percent in 2025, largely thanks to increased participation from women and young professionals, according to a new report. According to Apna.co’s ‘India at Work 2025’ report, more than 9 crore job applications were received last year. This growth was driven by an increase in the number of women entering the workforce, a higher number of fresh graduates seeking employment, the expansion of service-based roles beyond major urban centres, and the growing use of digital recruitment tools.

Growing Job Market

Women’s participation in the job market increased significantly, with a rise of about 36 percent in the number of applications in sectors like finance, administrative support, customer service, and healthcare. Fresh graduates also showed greater interest in starting their careers, contributing to around 10 per cent more job applications in service and technology-related roles.

The report analyzed data from Apna.co throughout 2025. It also pointed out that nearly 1 crore young people join India’s workforce every year, making early-career professionals a key driver in overall hiring growth.

The number of job postings on the Apna.co platform reached 14 lakh in 2025, a 15 percent increase compared to the previous year. This growth was supported by small and medium businesses adopting digital hiring solutions, as well as larger companies expanding their operations into tier II and III cities.

Growth in Which Industries

Across various industries, such as banking and finance (BFSI), retail, logistics, e-commerce, healthcare, mobility, and IT services, there was a strong demand for workers. Small and medium businesses contributed 10 lakh job postings, a 11 percent increase, while large enterprises added 4 lakh postings, marking a 14 percent growth. This indicates that hiring is moving beyond major cities and spreading more widely across the country.

Women alone submitted more than 3.8 crore job applications last year, a 36 per cent rise from 2024. Applications from tier I cities reached about 2 crore, while tier II and III cities together accounted for 1.8 crore, showing a nearly 30 percent growth in emerging regions.

Jump in Salaries

Salaries for women also increased, with an average rise of 22 percent, especially in finance, administration, and customer service roles. Applications for managerial and senior positions exceeded 1.1 crore, up 35 percent from the previous year.

Overall, the report highlights 2025 as a year of inclusive growth, with women and early-career professionals leading the way in India’s job market, while digital tools and the expansion into new geographic areas continue to influence recruitment trends.