Kerala: 16-year-old ends life after receiving messages from fake police website

A 16-year-old boy committed suicide after receiving a fake message in the name of the National Crime Records Bureau in Kozhikode. He received a fake message demanding him to pay Rs 33,000 or face legal action for watching a movie on a laptop.

Kozhikode: A 16-year-old boy committed suicide after receiving a fake message in the name of the National Crime Records Bureau in Kozhikode. He received a fake message demanding him to pay Rs 33,000 or face legal action for watching a movie on a laptop. Adinath, a native of Chevayur, committed suicide another day after seeing this message. The relatives approached the police, alleging that online fraud gangs were behind the child's death. The police have started an investigation into the incident.

The information about the fake message came from the suicide note written by the child. The child's uncle said that Adinath has received a message from a website and stated that there is a case and he has to pay a fine for watching a movie on his laptop.

The police reached the house and checked the child's laptop. The laptop was not turned off. On one of the websites, it was written that the laptop was locked, and if the fine was not paid or if he tried to unlock the laptop, officers from the nearby police station would arrest him. It was recorded on the website that he would be sent to jail for years for violations. The website had all kinds of things for a child to fear. Chevayur Police and Cyber Police are investigating the case.

