    Kerala: 150 new bus shelters to be set up in Thrissur city

    Over the next six months, a total of 150 bus shelters will be established throughout the city as part of a ten-year contract between the corporation and a private company. 

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 20, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

    Thrissur: In a significant development, Thrissur city is constructing 150 new bus shelters. The initial phase will see the opening of seven shelters in the Swaraj round. The Mayor has highlighted that these bus shelters will not only enhance the city's infrastructure but also generate income through advertisements. However, allegations from the opposition claim that the administration is attempting to monopolize advertising revenue.

    The issue of inadequate shelter during rains for those at Swaraj Round has been addressed with the opening of seven bus shelters. Over the next six months, a total of 150 bus shelters will be established throughout the city as part of a ten-year contract between the corporation and a private company. 

    The private entity will handle construction, maintenance, and operation, with LED screens in the shelters available for advertisements. The Mayor emphasized that the corporation will share in the revenue generated from these advertisements. However, the opposition claimed that the ruling party's motive is primarily to secure a share of the advertising revenue, raising concerns about the transparency of the initiative.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
