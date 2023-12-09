Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 15-year-old boy suffering from genetic disease awaits assistance for Aadhaar card updation

    Gautham Suresh, a 15-year-old native of Erur, Kollam, is facing significant challenges due to a genetic disease that has affected his fingers and eyes.

    Kollam: Gautham Suresh, a 15-year-old native of Erur, Kollam, is facing significant challenges due to a genetic disease that has affected his fingers and eyes. His disease started at the age of 10. The severity of the condition has rendered it impossible to obtain the biometric information required for the renewal of Gautam's Aadhaar card. The parents are seeking help and intervention from the authorities.

    Gautham took Adhaar card at the age of five. Now is 15 years old. Three months ago, when his Aadhaar number was submitted for medical assistance, the necessary OTP (One-Time Password) was not received on their phone. Thus, the family was advised to renew Gautham's Aadhaar card as he was about to turn 15. However, the genetic condition has created additional hurdles for the family in the updation of Aadhar.

    Despite the adversities, Gautham has showcased remarkable resilience and excelled in both academic studies and extracurricular activities. His father is employed as a distributor in a private firm. His mother Tara is a housewife and he has an 11-year-old sister, Ganga.
     

