    Kerala: 12 students hospitalised due to food poisoning in Kozhikode

    12 students from Kozhikode Valayam LP School were hospitalized due to food poisoning on Friday (Oct 13). They were taken to Vadakara Taluk Hospital after experiencing symptoms like vomiting and other ailments.

    First Published Oct 14, 2023, 4:22 PM IST

    Kozhikode: 12 students from Kozhikode Valayam LP School were hospitalised due to food poisoning on Friday (Oct 13). The students were taken to Vadakara Taluk Hospital after experiencing symptoms like vomiting and other ailments.

    The incident occurred after a food fair organised at the school on the same day. Students who consumed food from the fair began feeling unwell in the afternoon. Even the school bus driver suffered from food poisoning.

    A total of 14 people, including the bus driver, the cook, and the students, were admitted to the hospital. Initially, they were taken to the government hospital in Valayam. However, the children's conditions worsened in the afternoon, displaying symptoms like fever, vomiting, and other physical discomfort. They were subsequently brought to the hospital from their homes.

    The food poisoning was traced back to the school after 12 children exhibited similar symptoms, and they had all participated in the school's food fair. The affected children will undergo blood tests, and they are currently receiving medical treatment.
     

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2023, 4:23 PM IST
