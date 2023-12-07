Kerala: 11 SFI activists booked for allegedly thrashing teacher during strike in Malappuram

Based on the complaint of a teacher from Islahiya Oriental Higher Secondary School at Edavanna, Malappuram, the police filed a case against 11 SFI activists for allegedly thrashing him up during the statewide education strike on Wednesday (Dec 6).

Malappuram: As many as 11 SFI activists have been booked by the police for allegedly thrashing a teacher of Islahiya Oriental Higher Secondary School at Edavanna. According to the locals, the SFI activists from the Vandoor region beat up A.P. Jauhar during the education strike organised last day. Based on the teacher's complaint, the police filed a case against SFI activists.

The protesters raised slogans at Edavanna's Seethi Haji Memorial School and Islahiya Oriental Higher Secondary School. When asked to release the students and conclude the class, the administrators at Oriental Higher Secondary School were ill-prepared. Subsequently, the SFI workers broke into the classes. The teacher who was present in the class is also said to have been physically assaulted.

Following that, in a show of protest, the SFI activists who had left the school went inside the Oriental Higher Secondary School alongside students from surrounding institutions. They demonstrated on the school property and verandah while ringing the school bell. Police received a complaint from teacher AP Jauhar Master. Information was gathered at the school by a police team under the command of Edavanna CI Babu. A case has been registered against three people from the school and eight others who were identifiable. The case is related to a group trespassing in the school and beating up the teacher.

The SFI organised a statewide eductaion strike on Wednesday (Dec 6) to protest against the Kerala Governor's alleged move to transform universities into Sangh Parivar centres. The left-wing student organisation alleged that the Governor is appointsing RSS supporters to university senates.