Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, saying his 'chapter is over' and he has lowered political standards. The attack came after Kejriwal compared the current leadership to Aurangzeb and alleged misuse of the ED in Punjab.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of lowering the standards of Indian politics and stating that his "chapter is over".

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Speaking to reporters, Rijiju said that responding to Kejriwal's statements would be a "waste of time" and alleged that the AAP leader had caused damage to political discourse in the country. "Any reaction on Arvind Kejriwal's statement would be a sheer waste of time. His chapter in Indian politics is over, and soon his name will fade away. He has caused immense damage, spreading filth and lowering the standards of politics. The opposition must rise above such negativity and focus on constructive politics," Rijiju said.

Kejriwal's Allegations on X

The Union Minister's remarks came after Arvind Kejriwal made a series of posts on X, drawing comparisons between historical ruler Aurangzeb and the current political leadership, while also alleging misuse of central agencies and targeting of opposition leaders.

In his post, Kejriwal alleged that Punjab had been facing repeated challenges over issues such as water rights, university control, and rural development funds, and claimed that people of Punjab would resist what he described as pressure tactics. Kejriwal referred to recent raids at the residences of Sanjeev Arora and businessman Ashok Mittal, claiming that such actions were followed by political developments. "As soon as the Bengal elections ended, Modi ji started conducting daily ED raids in Punjab. In the past few years, Modi ji has dealt Punjab a heavy blow. Punjabis have been harassed in every possible way. Attacks were launched on Punjab's water, attempts were made to take over Punjab University, funds for rural development were withheld, and now, relentless ED raids have been unleashed. A raid was carried out at Ashok Mittal's place, and the very next day he was brought into the BJP. This means the purpose of the ED raid wasn't to uncover stolen money. It was solely to break Ashok Mittal and get him to join the BJP. Just a few days ago, a raid was also conducted at Sanjeev Arora's place. When he didn't join the BJP, another raid was carried out at his premises," Kejriwal said in his post on X.

जैसे ही बंगाल चुनाव ख़त्म हुए, मोदी जी ने पंजाब में रोज़ ED की रेड करना शुरू कर दिया है। पिछले कुछ सालों में मोदी जी ने पंजाब के साथ बहुत धक्का किया है। पंजाबियों को तरह तरह से प्रताड़ित किया है। पंजाब के पानी पर हमला किया, पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी को लेने की कोशिश की, ग्रामीण विकास… https://t.co/ZL3rV6eHR1 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 9, 2026

Comparison to Aurangzeb

He added that several years ago, Aurangzeb took control of many parts of the country through crime and deceit and launched atrocities on Punjabis, further underlining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing the same.

"Punjab is the land of the Gurus. Several hundred years ago, Aurangzeb seized control of many parts of the country through crime and oppression. Modi ji too has deceitfully seized control of many parts of the country. After that, Aurangzeb arrived in Punjab. Modi ji has now arrived in Punjab as well. Aurangzeb perpetrated great atrocities on the Gurus. Modi ji is also perpetrating atrocities on Punjabis. But the Gurus confronted Aurangzeb through sacrifice and saved the people. Today, drawing inspiration from the Gurus' sacrifice, Punjab will confront Modi ji's atrocities and save the entire country from his oppression. A few years ago, Modi ji had challenged Punjab's farmers, and he had to bow before them. Today, Modi ji has challenged the entire Punjab," he added in the post.

(ANI)