AAP's Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Union Budget, stating it ignores Goa and lacks a plan to tackle inflation and unemployment. He warned it has no blueprint for job creation and will only increase inflation, burdening the youth with economic challenges.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Union Budget 2026-27, saying it completely ignores Goa and lacks a plan to tackle rising inflation and unemployment. Kejriwal warned that the budget offers no concrete measures for job creation and will burden young people further with economic challenges. Speaking to the reporters, Kejriwal said, "I was looking at the budget. First of all, there is nothing in the budget for Goa. The central government has completely forgotten about Goa. There is nothing for Goa or the people of Goa. Secondly, from a national perspective, this budget will increase inflation, create more unemployment, and today, the biggest problems for young people are unemployment and inflation. There is no concrete blueprint for creating jobs, and this budget will only increase inflation."

'BJP Ruined Goa in 15 Years'

Kejriwal also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Goa, which has been in power for the past 15 years. "For the past 15 years, the BJP government has been in power in Goa, and in these 15 years, they have ruined Goa. There is corruption everywhere. People lack basic amenities... So, Goa is looking for an alternative. Until now, Goa didn't have an alternative because the BJP and Congress are in cahoots. The Aam Aadmi Party is emerging as an alternative in Goa. I hope that in the coming time, the Aam Aadmi Party will provide good governance to Goa," he told reporters.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget to the Lok Sabha.

'Disappointing Budget,' Says Another AAP Leader

AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang told ANI that the budget has been "disappointing" every year. Kang said, "As every year, the budget has been disappointing. Nothing has been done to curb inflation. Punjab hasn't even been mentioned once in the entire budget... A special industrial corridor has been announced only for states in South and Central India where elections are due soon... There has been no mention of the poor and labourers in the entire budget..."

He adds, "Economic reforms are nowhere to be seen, and there's no sign of economic revival. Naturally, this will affect the Sensex and the market." (ANI)