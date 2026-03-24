Arvind Kejriwal praised his party's swift action in arresting Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in a suicide case. He contrasted AAP's stance with the BJP, which he accused of protecting its own culprits in a separate matter in Haryana.

Kejriwal Contrasts AAP's Swift Action with BJP's Inaction

AAP NationalConvenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reacted to the arrest of Punjab Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, stating that the Aam Aadmi Party government acted swiftly and without bias in the matter.

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In a post on X on Monday, Kejriwal said, "Recently, serious allegations were made against a minister in the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab. Our government took immediate action against that minister without any delay or discrimination, not only removing him from his position but also getting him arrested."

Drawing a comparison with another case, he added, "Meanwhile, some time ago, an ADGP in Haryana committed suicide. Serious allegations were leveled against several people, but their entire party and government came out in support of the culprits."

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kejriwal said, "This is the difference between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP. When it comes to justice, the Aam Aadmi Party doesn't hesitate to take action even against a minister in its own government, while the BJP sacrifices justice itself to protect its own people."

Details of Bhullar's Arrest

Punjab Police arrested Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday after they registered an FIR naming him in connection with the suicide case earlier, the officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Investigation in Amritsar, Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said, "An arrest was made today. Our team has reached Amritsar. He (Laljit Singh Bhullar) has been kept in the CIA staff and will be presented in the court tomorrow. We have brought Laljit Singh Bhullar (to the CIA staff)... Sections related to abetment of suicide and threatening will be imposed on him."

Union Demands Justice

The Punjab State Warehousing Corporation Union also staged a sit-in protest, demanding justice in the Punjab Warehousing Corporation (PWC) Officer Randhawa's suicide case.

CM Mann Asserts 'Zero Tolerance' for Corruption

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, following the resignation of Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, asserted that his government has zero tolerance for corruption. The AAP leader said, "We have zero tolerance for corruption, and it's not our first case. Our party has taken such action before, even in Delhi. So, if someone does something wrong and forces someone to take their own life, it's a matter of investigation. But whether it's our minister or anyone else, the law is the same for everyone. The law is taking its course."

Background of the Case

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Mann accepted Bhullar's resignation, following the political uproar triggered by a controversy involving Gagandeep Singh. Randhawa, a District Manager in the Punjab Warehouse Corporation, Amritsar, who was allegedly tortured by Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, due to which he committed suicide. (ANI)