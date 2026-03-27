In Jamnagar, Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of 'looting Gujarat' for 30 years and alleged Congress is 'in cahoots' with them. At another event, he predicted PM Modi's rule would end by 2026, accusing the BJP of misusing central agencies.

Kejriwal Accuses BJP, Congress of Ruining Gujarat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "looting Gujarat" and alleged that the Congress and BJP have been working together to weaken the state. Addressing a public rally in Jamnagar, the former Delhi Chief Minister claimed that several government departments in Gujarat have become deeply corrupt. He claimed that the ruling BJP has "ruined" the state while accusing the Congress of enabling this decline.

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"For 30 years, the BJP has been looting Gujarat. They've looted everything, ruined the schools, ruined the hospitals... So much corruption that no work gets done in any department without paying bribes... Congress and the BJP are both in cahoots. Both their leaders have joint businesses... Congress doesn't even want BJP to leave power... There was a time 30 years ago when Gujarat was the number 1 state in the country... In 30 years, the BJP has ruined Gujarat...," he said.

Remarks at Delhi Book Launch

Earlier this week, Kejriwal also attended the launch of the book *Unlikely Paradise*, authored by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, where he made sharp remarks against the Centre and the BJP. Speaking at the event, he said, "PM Narendra Modi might not be the Prime Minister by the end of 2026. He and Amit Shah are about to go, and their rule is about to end..."

"Everyone should read this book. The Modi government includes all the dishonest people in its party and puts all the honest ones in jail. The way they (BJP) win the election by misusing the Election Commission is not good for the country," he alleged while speaking to reporters.

The event in New Delhi was attended by several political leaders, including former Union Minister Kapil Sibal, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, actor and MP Jaya Bachchan, and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien. The programme took place at Mavalankar Hall in the Constitution Club of India.