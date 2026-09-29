SDRF personnel in Uttarakhand successfully escorted 9,000 pilgrims across a landslide-prone zone on the Kedarnath route. Additionally, they rescued 19 stranded trekkers in Uttarkashi and another 1,500 pilgrims in a joint operation near Chirbasa.

SDRF personnel safely facilitated the movement of around 9,000 pilgrims through the landslide-prone Chirbasa sliding zone along the Kedarnath pedestrian route. The SDRF team from Sonprayag Post, led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri, took charge of the affected stretch and safely facilitated the movement of pilgrims across the sliding zone.

During the operation, around 9,000 pilgrims were safely escorted across the affected area. It is noteworthy that SDRF personnel have been continuously carrying out relief and rescue operations at the Chirbasa sliding zone to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

Despite challenging geographical conditions and the affected route, SDRF personnel have played a crucial role in ensuring the safe movement of pilgrims.

19 Trekkers Rescued in Uttarkashi

Meanwhile, all 19 trekkers stranded on the Kalindi Khal trek in Uttarkashi district have been safely rescued on Tuesday, with SDRF teams successfully completing the operation despite challenging weather conditions and difficult terrain. The rescue operation, conducted under the direction of SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, brought all the trekkers safely to Harsil.

SDRF’s specialised high-altitude rescue team carried out reconnaissance and the safe evacuation of the trekkers. Continuous rain and snowfall posed significant challenges during the operation. However, rescue efforts resumed as soon as weather conditions improved, leading to the safe evacuation of all 19 trekkers.

Joint Operation Rescues 1,500 Pilgrims

On Monday, around 1,500 pilgrims stranded near Chirbasa on the Kedarnath route late Sunday night due to a landslide were safely rescued and escorted to Gaurikund by joint teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and District Disaster Response Force (DDRF).

During the late hours of Sunday, the Rudraprayag District Control Room (DCR) informed Sonprayag Police that several pilgrims had been stranded on the other side of the route near Chirbasa, around three kilometres from Gaurikund, following a landslide.

Acting swiftly on the information, the SDRF Sonprayag team, led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri, rushed to the spot. Upon reaching the site, the team found debris blocking the route near the Chirbasa helipad. Continuous rockfall from the hillside further made movement along the stretch extremely risky.

In view of the situation, SDRF, NDRF and DDRF teams jointly launched a rescue operation. Prioritising the safety of the pilgrims, the rescue teams carefully assisted them across the landslide zone. Around 1,500 pilgrims were safely brought to the other side and escorted towards Gaurikund. Despite the continuing rockfall and the risk of further landslides, the rescue teams successfully completed the operation through coordinated efforts. (ANI)