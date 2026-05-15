The Health Department in Rudraprayag is on high alert as Kedarnath Yatra's pilgrim count crosses 5 lakh. Over 52,000 pilgrims have been screened and 62,000 have received OPD treatment amid the high footfall.

The Health Department in Rudraprayag has been placed on high alert as the number of pilgrims visiting Kedarnath Temple crossed five lakh amid a steady rise in footfall during the ongoing pilgrimage season.

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Extensive Medical Support for Pilgrims

In view of the increasing crowd, the Health Department is also working in full alert mode and continuously providing medical services to the pilgrims.

According to the Health Department, around 52,000 pilgrims have undergone health screening through Primary Health Centres and various medical units so far, while more than 62,000 patients have received examination and treatment through OPD services.

Medical teams deployed along the yatra route and in the shrine area are providing immediate treatment to sick and injured devotees.

Speaking on the arrangements, Rudraprayag Chief Medical Officer Dr Ram Prakash said, "A significant number of pilgrims have arrived in Kedarnath. This figure has now reached approximately 500,000. We have screened about 52,000 pilgrims so far, and approximately 62,000 OPD consultations have been conducted across various medical facilities situated along the pilgrimage routes spanning different districts."

Emergency Response Measures

Highlighting emergency response measures, he said the department has provided ambulance services to 150 patients, while 26 critically ill patients have been airlifted through helicopter services from the Nabh facility and other difficult terrain points along the route. Health teams are also maintaining constant monitoring along the trekking route.

New Cardiac Screening Introduced

Dr Prakash further said that ECG-based screening has been introduced this year to identify cardiac complications among pilgrims undertaking the high-altitude trek.

"This year, ECG machines are being utilised as part of the screening process. Through this specialised equipment, several myocardial infarction (MI) cases have been detected. In the last five days alone, nearly eight such MI cases were referred. Some patients underwent thrombolysis, while others were referred for advanced treatment. All were successfully evacuated from the rugged terrain of Kedarnath and various trekking points," he said.

Special Advisory for Pilgrims

He also appealed to devotees to take special precautions and advised that weather conditions and health risks should be carefully considered before bringing small children on the Kedarnath Yatra, as the extreme cold at the shrine can adversely affect their health. Therefore, he urged pilgrims to avoid bringing young children on the pilgrimage.

The CMO further stated that medical teams, emergency units and screening facilities continue to remain deployed across the yatra route in view of the increasing influx of devotees. (ANI)