NDRF and SDRF teams launched rescue operations after a tragic helicopter crash near Gaurikund en route from Kedarnath to Guptkashi killed six people, including a child and the pilot. The site is in a remote, high-altitude area.

Dehradun: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been dispatched for rescue operations after a helicopter travelling from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi reportedly crashed near Gaurikund, according to an official statement by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA).

Passengers from four states, confirms UCADA in official statement

According to the statement by UCADA, the helicopter that crashed around 5:20 AM on Sunday carried five passengers and a pilot. The passengers in the helicopter belonged to Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The official statement said, “Today, at around 5:20 am, a helicopter, which was going from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, has been reported to have crashed near Gaurikund. There were six passengers, including the pilot (5 adults and 1 child). The passengers in the helicopter are from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.”

UCADA said that the NDRF and SDRF teams have been dispatched to the spot of the crash for rescue operations.

NDRF and SDRF teams rushed to remote crash site for rescue

"In view of relief and rescue, NDRF and SDRF teams have been dispatched to the site of the incident," the official statement read.

Inspector General (Garhwal Range) Rajiv Swaroop said that the site of the crash was a very remote area. Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have rushed to the spot, he added.

Uttarakhand CM expresses grief, prays for victims’ safety

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief and prayed for the safety of the travellers.

In a post on X, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, “Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers.”

Earlier, after the reports of the helicopter going missing surfaced, Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order, Dr V Murugeshan, said that the helicopter that went missing in Gaurikund has crashed.

Further details are awaited.