Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi HC dismisses Uddhav Thackeray's plea against EC's order freezing Shiv Sena party name, symbol

    In an interim decision issued on October 8, the Election Commission (EC) restricted the two Shiv Sena factions led by Thackeray and Shinde from using the party name and election symbol in the Andheri East assembly by-election.

    Delhi HC dismisses Uddhav Thackeray's plea against EC's interim order freezing Shiv Sena party symbol - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 4:35 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray challenging the Election Commission's interim order freezing the Shiv Sena party name and election symbol on Tuesday. 

    According to Justice Sanjeev Narula, it's in the best interests of the two Shiv Sena factions and the general public for the Electoral Commission's proceedings on using the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow election symbol and name to be completed soon. It requested that the poll panel make a decision sooner. 

    The court said the current petition is dismissed. Earlier this year, Maharashtra's current chief minister, Eknath Shinde, raised a revolt against Thackeray, accusing him of forming an 'unnatural alliance' with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

    Over 40 of the Shiv Sena's 55 MLAs backed Shinde, forcing Uddhav Thackeray to resign. Shinde's side claimed the party's name and electoral symbol, claiming to be the true Shiv Sena.

    In an interim decision issued on October 8, the Election Commission (EC) restricted the two Shiv Sena factions led by Thackeray and Shinde from using the party name and election symbol in the Andheri East assembly by-poll.

    Thackeray had petitioned the Supreme Court last month to overturn the EC ruling blocking the party name Shiv Sena and its poll symbol 'bow and arrow.'

    The petition claimed that the EC showed undue haste in passing the order without allowing Thackeray to be heard, despite his application demanding an oral hearing.

    In his plea, Thackeray said that the party symbol is intrinsically linked to it, having been used since the Shiv Sena was founded by his father, Bal Thackeray, in 1966.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: Mumbai police announce traffic restrictions around Shivaji Park on Bal Thackeray's 10th death anniversary

    Also read: 'If these forces come together...': Uddhav Thackeray warns Oppositions; lauds Sanjay Raut for his courage

    Also read: Uddhav Thackeray predicts mid-term polls in Maharashtra; asks party workers to be ready

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 5:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat Election 2022: Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma names missing from Congress' star campaigners AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma names missing from Congress' star campaigners

    Political interference rampant in universities: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

    Political interference rampant in universities: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

    Kerala Govt Vs Governor war: LDF takes out protest march to Raj Bhavan

    Kerala Govt Vs Governor war: LDF takes out protest march to Raj Bhavan

    Mumbai police announce traffic restrictions around Shivaji Park on Bal Thackeray's 10th death anniversary - adt

    Mumbai police announce traffic restrictions around Shivaji Park on Bal Thackeray's 10th death anniversary

    Delhi murder Aaftab brought another woman home while Shraddha s body parts were still in fridge gcw

    Delhi murder: Aaftab brought another woman home while Shraddha's body parts were still in fridge

    Recent Stories

    Madonna nip-slip moment sets internet on fire; Queen of Pop trolled for BOLD and TOPLESS photos snt

    Madonna's nip-slip moment sets internet on fire; Queen of Pop trolled for BOLD and TOPLESS photos

    US orders Air India to pay USD 121 5 million as passenger refunds Here is why gcw

    US orders Air India to pay $121.5 million as passenger refunds; Here's why

    Indian IT services market grows by 8.1 per cent during first half of 2022

    Indian IT services market grows by 8.1 pc during first half of 2022

    Sleep and Mental Health: A connection deeper than you think! RBA

    Sleep and Mental Health: A connection deeper than you think!

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Brazil is always a contender for the WC, no pressure - Raphinha-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Brazil is always a contender for the WC, no pressure' - Raphinha

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon