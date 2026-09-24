Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad led a protest at IIT Bombay over student Sahil Wakode's death, demanding a judicial inquiry. She alleged institutional failure, casteism, and political interference, revealing Rahul Gandhi's support for the family.

Heavy security arrangements and police barricades were deployed outside the main gate of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Thursday following a demonstration led by Mumbai Congress President and Member of Parliament Varsha Gaikwad. The protest was organised to demand accountability and justice over the tragic death of second-year student Sahil Wakode.

Protest for Justice and Accountability

Demanding a thorough, independent judicial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Wakode's death, Varsha Gaikwad revealed that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi had spoken to the student's famil and extended full support. “Rahul ji spoke with the family and assured them: 'We will fight your battle, and we will ensure justice for Sahil.' This isn't an isolated event at IIT Bombay. Incidents like this have occurred multiple times before, and we had demanded a thorough inquiry. We see education being systematically RSS-ised, religious division being stoked, and blatant disparity being practiced. When we come here to question this, they use the police force to muzzle and suppress us. My question is: what has the BJP done to the education system?" She emphasised that the tragedy is part of a broader pattern, alleging that Caste and religious politics are being practised.

Criticising the political appointments of key administrative posts and Vice-Chancellors, Gaikwad said, "A thorough investigation is essential, and this ideological capture of the education system must end. From Vice-Chancellors to key administrative posts, political appointments are rampant."

'Institutional Death, Not Suicide'

Gaikwad rejected the classification of the incident as a standard suicide, characterising it instead as an institutional death stemming from deep-seated casteism, communalism, and ideological infiltration within premier educational institutions. She said, “We see that the RSS has infiltrated universities and IITs, creating massive casteism and communalism there. In our view, the unfortunate death of Sahil Wakode—or what is being termed a suicide is not a suicide; it is an institutional death. Someone needs to be held accountable for this today. If you look at the student and faculty ratios across universities, you will clearly see the widespread bias and disparity. Everyone knows what caste discrimination is and what students have to endure because of it."

Clash with Law Enforcement

Gaikwad lashed out at law enforcement authorities and questioned the heavy-handed response from security forces following a police crackdown on a peaceful demonstration demanding justice after the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode. "I don't understand why the police are treating us like this. We have come here to protest in a peaceful manner. Sahil Wakode must get justice; that is our clear stance here. Even before coming here, the police have continuously tried to take us away. As you can see behind me, they are still trying to pull me away. What is all of this for?” Varsha Gaikwad told reporters.

Gaikwad invoked her fundamental rights as a citizen against the police action, stating, "The Constitution of this country grants me the right to speak! I am an independent citizen! The Constitution gives me this right!"

Commenting on viral video clips emerging from the campus, Gaikwad called for total transparency and said, “You mention a video; I want the complete truth to come out in public.”

IIT Bombay's Response and Investigation

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay issued a formal apology regarding statements made in an earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Ravindra Wakode.

Sahil Ravindra Wakode, a 20-year-old BTech student at IIT Bombay, died by suicide on September 18. Following the incident, the police and crime branch began an investigation into the matter. (ANI)