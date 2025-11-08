Union Minister G Kishan Reddy slammed Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's 'false propaganda' for the Jubilee Hills by-poll. Retaliating against being called a 'bad brother', he termed both Revanth Reddy and KCR as 'bad brothers' from nepotism.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of spreading "false and malicious propaganda" against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Jubilee Hills by-election. Reddy also retaliated against Revanth Reddy's recent remark, calling him a "bad brother". "KCR and Revanth Reddy are themselves 'bad brothers'," the Union Minister said. "Both come from nepotism, indulge in corruption, and looted Telangana," he added.

'I don't need Revanth Reddy's certificate'

Reddy asserted that he doesn't need Revanth Reddy's certificate, questioning the CM's credibility. "Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is spreading false and malicious propaganda against our party and our Prime Minister every day in the context of the Jubilee Hills by-election... Yesterday he called me a 'bad brother'... I don't need Revanth Reddy's certificate... KCR and Revanth Reddy are themselves 'bad brothers'... Both come from nepotism, indulge in corruption and looted Telangana... Revanth Reddy has not fulfilled even a single promise during his two years in office. His government has completely failed in Telangana... He has nothing to say, hence he is making such statements..," the Minister said.

CM Revanth Reddy's Pitch to Voters

On Friday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy targeted Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. "If Hyderabad is submerged in floods, G Kishan Reddy will not bring a single penny from the Center. The construction and demolition of Kaleshwaram happened within three years...Rs one lakh crores were drained into Godavari.... The people of Jubilee Hills should think wisely and vote.. Hyderabad became a growth engine during the last Congress government."

"Voters should think wisely and make a decision in the Jubilee Hills by-election taking place on the 11th of this month. Voters should think about the overall development of Telangana. People should see how much development Congress has achieved during its time. Giving the state to BRS led to huge debts," CM Reddy told reporters here.

He also highlighted the work done by the Congress government in the State. "Wasn't it Congress that made Hyderabad a metropolis?.. Metro, Outer Ring Road, International Airport.. the Congress government brought all these..."

Jubilee Hills Bypoll Details

The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14. The death of the sitting MLA and BRS leader, Maganti Gopinath, prompted this by-election.

The Congress party has nominated V. Naveen Yadav, a leader from the Backwards Class (BC), as its candidate. Meanwhile, the BRS has chosen Gopinath's widow, Sunitha, to run for the position. The BJP has selected Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate.