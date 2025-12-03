Congress's KC Venugopal dismissed reports of a rift in Jharkhand's INDIA bloc government. After speaking with CM Hemant Soren, he called the alliance 'rock-solid' and blamed 'right-wing troll networks' for spreading malicious rumours.

INDIA Alliance in Jharkhand 'Rock-Solid'

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Wednesday dismissed reports of a rift within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)'s Hemant Soren-led INDIA bloc government in the state. Venugopal said the alliance is "rock-solid, cohesive" and committed to people-centric policies.

In a post on X, Venugopal wrote, "Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren today. Let there be no doubts - our INDIA alliance in Jharkhand is rock-solid, cohesive, and fully committed to advancing people-centric welfare policies that reflect the aspirations of every citizen of Jharkhand." https://x.com/kcvenugopalmp/status/1996218065529536954?s=20 He also accused right-wing networks of spreading rumours and said the unity of the alliance remains intact. "The malicious narrative and coordinated rumour mongering being propagated by right-wing troll networks are but signs of their growing desperation and political insecurity. We are not affected by such cheap trolling, and it can never dilute the trust people have placed in us. Our unity is intact, our purpose is clear, and our alliance remains stronger than ever," the post read.

Jharkhand Assembly Election Recap

Last year, Hemant Soren-led JMM steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. The JMM won 34 seats, while its allies secured 22 seats. Among the allies, the Congress won 16 seats, the RJD won four, and the CPI-ML won two seats. The BJP-led NDA won only 24 seats in Jharkhand. The BJP secured 21 seats, while its allies, the AJSU party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U, won one seat each.

Venugopal Criticises Sanchar Saathi App

A day earlier, Congress MP KC Venugopal criticised the Sanchar Saathi application, calling it "an attack on privacy." Speaking to ANI, Venugopal said, "It is an attack on privacy. This is what it seems to be. In the name of helping, the BJP is trying to attack the privacy of the common people. We had an experience with Pegasus here in India. The government is trying to put surveillance on all the people of the country through this app..." (ANI)