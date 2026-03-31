Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta visited the Himachal Emporium in New Delhi, praising the rich craftsmanship of local products. He stressed the need to support artisans and expand the market for Himachali goods to boost the rural economy.

Governor Lauds Himachali Craftsmanship at Delhi Emporium

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday visited the Himachal Emporium in New Delhi. During the visit, the Governor observed a wide range of Himachali products displayed at the Emporium and expressed keen interest in the rich craftsmanship and traditional heritage reflected in these items, according to an official statement.

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The Governor interacted with the officials and staff of the Emporium and lauded their efforts in promoting the unique cultural identity and traditional craftsmanship of Himachal Pradesh. He noted that such platforms play a significant role in showcasing the state's indigenous products, including handloom and handicraft items, to a wider national and international audience.

Gupta emphasised the importance of supporting local artisans, weavers and entrepreneurs by providing them with better marketing opportunities and modern infrastructure. He observed that the promotion of traditional products not only preserves the state's cultural heritage but also strengthens the rural economy and generates sustainable livelihoods for local communities.

The Governor further stated that Himachali products are known for their quality, authenticity and aesthetic appeal, and there is immense potential to expand their reach in domestic as well as global markets. He encouraged the authorities to continue their efforts in promoting locally made products and enhancing brand value through innovation, quality assurance and effective marketing strategies.

Officials of the Emporium were also present on the occasion.

A Look at Kavinder Gupta's Political Journey

Gupta was appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh by the President of India on March 5. He replaced Shiv Pratap Shukla, who has been appointed Governor of Telangana.

From Municipal to State Politics

He entered electoral politics at the municipal level and became the first Mayor of the Jammu Municipal Corporation, serving three consecutive terms between 2005 and 2010. In 2014, he was elected BJP MLA from the Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency in Jammu.

Key Roles in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

In March 2015, he became Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, the first BJP leader to hold the post. Gupta later served as Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in April 2018. Before his appointment as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, he served as the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, having been appointed to the post on July 14, 2025.