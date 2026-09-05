Kaushambi police arrested Shakeel Ahmed, an accused with a Rs 50,000 reward in a firecracker factory explosion case. The arrest followed a police encounter where Ahmed was shot in the leg after he allegedly fired at the police while trying to escape.

Kaushambi Police on Friday arrested Shakeel Ahmed, an accused carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 in connection with the firecracker factory explosion case under Pipri police station limits, following a police encounter, officials said. Police recovered an illegal pistol, live cartridge, empty cartridges and a motorcycle from the accused. Further legal proceedings are underway.

Police Operation Following Tip-off

According to Kaushambi Police, the accused tried to flee the area when a joint team from Bharwari and Manjhanpur police stations, along with the SOG team, launched a cordon-and-search operation based on specific information from an informer.

Providing details, Circle Officer (CO) Saurabh Samant said, "On September 4, an informant's tip-off was received concerning Shakeel Ahmed, an accused person linked to Case No. 219/26 registered at Pipri Police Station, against whom a reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced. He was attempting to flee the area.”

Encounter and Arrest

The SDM further explained that following the information, police teams launched an operation and spotted a suspicious person on a motorcycle. “Upon receiving the information, a police team and the SOG team initiated a blockade and search operation. During this, a suspicious individual was spotted approaching on a motorcycle; the police attempted to stop him. Realising he was being cornered by the police, the individual attacked them with the intent to kill, firing a shot from a country-made pistol," said CO.

Describing the police action during the encounter, the SDM said that the police retaliated in self-defence after the accused allegedly opened fire. “The police returned fire in self-defence, striking the individual in his left leg. A motorcycle, a country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and two spent shell casings were recovered from his (Shakeel Ahmed) possession. He has been sent to the district hospital, where his condition is stable. Further legal action is being taken," CO added.