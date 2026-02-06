J&K's intensified conservation efforts are promoting ecological tourism by restoring wetlands and wildlife habitats. This has strengthened Kashmir's reputation as a haven for nature lovers, drawing thousands of migratory birds for the winter season.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has intensified efforts to promote ecological tourism and environmental conservation across the Union Territory, with a special focus on protecting wetlands and wildlife habitats. Government initiatives aimed at restoring wetlands, improving water management, curbing poaching and encouraging sustainable tourism have helped strengthen Kashmir's reputation as a major destination for nature lovers and bird watchers, particularly during the winter months.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Winter Haven for Migratory Birds

Against this backdrop, Kashmir's winters once again witnessed the arrival of thousands of migratory or "guest" birds across wetlands such as Hokersar, Hygam, Pampore and Bandipora. Every year from November, these birds travel thousands of kilometres from Siberia, Russia, China, Northern Europe and Central Asia to spend nearly five to six months in the valley's cold waters, adding colour, life and ecological balance to the region's lakes.

While the birds naturally feed on water nuts, herbs and insects, wetland authorities, especially at Hokersar, also provide supplementary food grains to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for these seasonal visitors. Wildlife officials said the migratory bird season typically begins in December and continues for nearly three months, with around two lakh birds arriving during this period.

Addressing Conservation Challenges

Authorities face challenges such as maintaining adequate water levels in wetlands to ensure suitable habitats and preventing illegal poaching activities. To address these concerns, special teams are deployed for regular patrolling across wetland areas, while continuous monitoring ensures that environmental conditions remain favourable for the birds.

Boosting Eco-Tourism and Public Awareness

As early as October, Kashmir's wetlands begin transforming into vibrant hubs of avian activity, with the number of birds peaking by February. Among the nine major resting spots in the valley, including Hokersar, Hygam, Pampore and Bandipora, Hokersar receives the largest influx of migratory birds, serving as a crucial stopover and winter haven on their long migratory journey.

Residents and students say such natural spectacles highlight an often-overlooked dimension of Kashmir's beauty. They believe initiatives centred on migratory birds help broaden perceptions of Kashmir beyond popular tourist destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Dal Lake. Awareness programmes and field visits, they say, encourage young people to appreciate wetlands as an essential part of the region's natural heritage and ecological identity.

Dedicated Wildlife Protection Measures

Officials from the Wildlife Department said dedicated teams work throughout the season to safeguard migratory birds and their habitats. Every February, large-scale bird counts are conducted, with previous years recording between seven and eight million birds across various wetlands. Areas such as Hokersar, Dal Lake and Wular Lake are closely monitored, supplementary food is provided when required, and habitat management measures are implemented to ensure the birds can feed, rest and breed safely.

Wildlife staff on the ground said migratory birds usually remain in Kashmir from October to March, during which most of their essential activities take place in the wetlands. They noted that the presence of these birds significantly enhances the liveliness and beauty of lakes like Hokersar and reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the birds as a matter of duty and pride.