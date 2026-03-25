Fresh snowfall in Bhaderwah Valley attracts tourists, while a new Tulip Garden in Anantnag by SKUAST boosts agricultural tourism. Srinagar's main Tulip Garden is also set to open with a record 18 lakh tulips and online ticketing.

The picturesque Bhaderwah Valley has once again captured the attention of tourists with a fresh spell of snowfall that has blanketed the famous Guldanda tourist destination. The snow has turned the region into a mesmerising white wonderland, enhancing its natural beauty and attracting both tourists and nature lovers to the area. The snowfall has rejuvenated the tourism landscape of Bhaderwah and also added to the growing appeal of Kashmir as a winter destination, as visitors flock to experience the pristine, snow-covered landscapes.

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Agri-Tourism Blooms with New Tulip Initiatives

In Anantnag, the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) has further enhanced the region's appeal through its Tulip Garden in Sagam village. Developed as a centre of excellence for tulip multiplication, the garden aims to boost the production of tulip bulbs, contributing to both local agriculture and tourism.

Professor Mohammad Ayoob Mantoo, Horticulture expert at SKUAST, explained, "This station is the centre of excellence for tulip and temperate bulb production. This station has a branch of the SKUAST university... Our main aim is tulip bulb production... The objective is tulip multiplication."

The combined developments of fresh snowfall in Bhaderwah and the creation of the Tulip Garden in Anantnag showcase Kashmir's dual appeal--its natural beauty and its growing agricultural tourism initiatives.

Srinagar's Famed Tulip Garden Prepares for Visitors

Earlier, the Director of Floriculture Kashmir, Mathoora Masoom, had said on Wednesday that the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar is also ready to welcome visitors with a record-breaking floral display. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also introduced online ticket booking facilities for the upcoming tulip season, making it easier for tourists and local visitors to plan their visit.

"The Tulip Garden will be opened to the public from March 16th. The Chief Minister will inaugurate it. Like every year, we have made efforts to improve the garden. This time we have planted 18 lakh tulips. More than 70 varieties have been planted. The facility of purchasing tickets through the online medium is also being started. We are trying to provide all kinds of facilities to the people. People will be encouraged to come, enjoy and maintain a clean environment in the garden. We hope that their experience will be beautiful and better," Masoom told ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday even shared glimpses of "Asia's largest tulip garden in Srinagar," which he said looked vibrant even before the full bloom. He also appreciated gardeners and the Floriculture Department team for their hard work.

Affectionately known for its breathtaking vistas, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden boasts not only a splendid array of tulips but also provides sanctuary to an array of other flower species. Daffodils, Hyacinths, Roses, Ranunculi, Muscaria, and Iris blooms flourish alongside the iconic tulips, creating a mesmerising tapestry of colours and fragrances that captivates visitors. (ANI)