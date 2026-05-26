Congress MLA B K Hariprasad refuted claims of leadership change in Karnataka, blaming BJP's 'troll army'. He said CM Siddaramaiah has a 5-year term. The party high command met with the CM and Deputy CM to discuss strategy and upcoming polls.

Hariprasad refutes leadership change claims, blames BJP

Congress MLA B K Hariprasad on Tuesday refuted claims of potential leadership change in Karnataka amid the ongoing meeting with party high command in New Delhi, accusing "BJP's troll army" of spreading the misinformation. Speaking with ANI, Hariprasad defended Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said that he has been chosen for a term of five years and will continue to govern the state. He stated that the leadership change will be considered only if serious allegations of "corruption or anything else" are made against the CM.

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"When Siddaramaiah ji was chosen, he was chosen for five years. If there are serious allegations of corruption or anything else, then we'll have to think. There's no need to respond to the BJP's troll army," he said.

He further accused the BJP "troll factory" of making false statements to "disturb things in Karnataka." He rebuffed the opposition's alleged remarks regarding the state politics, advising them to focus on their own governance track record and foreign affairs. "This is from the BJP's troll factory and lie factory. They are working 24 hours to disturb things in Karnataka. This is a statement from BJP people; no one from Congress has said this. BJP leaders are talking on media, WhatsApp, and social media. They are not looking at what's happening with themselves. Ask them to speak about what's in the Epstein files. Ask them to speak about what 'Surrender Modi' did with Trump. That should be discussed. Congress is strong in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah ji has been called to decide the strategy on how to defeat BJP again after two years," he said.

Meeting to discuss Rajya Sabha, MLC polls: Saleem Ahmed

Meanwhile, Congress MLC Saleem Ahmed said that the ongoing meeting with the Congress high command has been called to discuss various political matters, including Rajya Sabha elections and MLC elections, among others. He further refused to comment on the speculations about a potential leadership change in the state, calling it a "lakshman rekha," adding that the party members have been instructed not to speak on the matter.

"As there were elections in five states, everyone was busy with that. The one in Kerala also ended the day before yesterday. Today, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ji and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar ji have been called. There will be discussions on Rajya Sabha elections, MLC selections, and cabinet expansion as well," he said. "Regarding the leadership, we have been instructed not to speak anything; it's a 'Lakshman Rekha' for us. So we won't talk about that," he added.

Final decision with high command: TB Jayachandra

Meanwhile, Senior Congress MLA TB Jayachandra said that the meeting of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar with the party high command in New Delhi can cover a range of subjects amid speculations over a change in state leadership. Speaking with ANI, Jayachandra said that the meeting assumes importance amid the ongoing political developments, adding that the final decision rests with the party high command.

"Today is a crucial meeting. The high command has called both CM and DCM. They will discuss because the situation warrants it. On one side, the Rajya Sabha elections have already been declared, and only a few days are left for that. Apart from that, the Council of Ministers... Council of States... The MLC election, that is also declared. So, on the verge of this crucial period, the high command has convened a meeting. What decision they will take we don't know," he said. Regarding the speculation around a change in the state leadership, he said that the decision can be known only after the party meeting. "That is only a speculation. The outcome of that meeting will tell the truth," he stated without elaborating further.

High-profile meeting underway in New Delhi

This comes amid an ongoing meeting at Congress headquarters, Indira Bhavan, in New Delhi, of the party's high command with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The two state leaders were seen engaged in a discussion at the party headquarters.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary KC Venugopal, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala, and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, among other party leaders, are present at Indira Bhavan to convene the meeting.

In a brief interaction with the media while leaving his Sajdarjung residence, Deputy CM said, "Going to the first Karnataka bhawan and will take part in the meeting," without elaborating further. However, Karnataka CM and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge both declined to respond to questions regarding a potential leadership change in Karnataka and the agenda of the meeting. (ANI)