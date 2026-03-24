A New Delhi NIA court has sentenced Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi to life imprisonment in a terror case. Her two associates, Sofi Fehmida and Nahida Nasreen, were also handed 30-year jail terms for various offences including terror conspiracy.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in New Delhi on Tuesday awarded a life sentence to Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi and a 30-year jail term to her two associates, Sofi Fehmida and Nahida Nasreen, in a terror case lodged by the National Investigation Agency. Andrabi is the alleged chief of women's pro-separtist outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat.

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Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Chander Jit Singh awarded the sentence to three convicts for different offences proved against them. The court had held them guilty on January 14, 2026, for the offences. Andrabi was arrested in 2018. NIA had invoked charges against her under sections relating to waging war against the State, promoting enmity between communities, and terror conspiracy under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Background of the Case and Charges

The case was heard at Patiala House Court by ASJ Singh, and judgment was reserved. Thereafter, he was transferred to Karkardooma Court. Therefore, the sentence was pronounced from Karkardooma Court. On December 21, 2020, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court had ordered framing of charges against Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi and her two associates for allegedly waging war against India, sedition, and conspiracy to commit terror acts in the country.

ASJ Parveen Singh had ordered framing of charges against Andrabi, founder of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DEM), and her two associates -- Sofi Fahmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen -- for allegedly waging war against India, sedition, and conspiracy to commit terror acts in the country. The court had ordered framing of charges against them under Section 120B, Sections 121, 121A, Section 124A, Section 153B, and Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code and various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Details on Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DEM)

Andrabi is a Kashmiri and the founding leader of Dukhtaran-e-Millat. This group is allegedly part of the separatist organisation 'All Parties Hurriyat Conference' in the Kashmir valley, and the Government of India has declared it as a "banned terrorist organisation." DEM, a banned outfit under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, was allegedly involved in anti-India activities by inciting the general populace of Kashmir for an armed rebellion against the Government of India with aid and assistance from various terrorist organisations based in Pakistan.

Allegations of Online Propaganda

According to the NIA chargesheet, Asiya and the two other accused were allegedly using various media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and TV channels, including channels in Pakistan, to spread "insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India." (ANI)