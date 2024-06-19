Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kashmir: Two Pakistani terrorists killed in Sopore encounter; photos of their bodies go viral

    In North Kashmir's Sopore, an encounter broke out on Wednesday(June 19) following a cordon and search operation by security forces in the Hadipora area of Watergam. Two terrorists were killed, while a police officer and an army jawan were injured.

    Two terrorists were killed, and two security personnel were injured during an encounter in North Kashmir's Sopore on Wednesday, according to officials.

    Security forces initiated a cordon and search operation in the Hadipora area of Watergam in Sopore after receiving information about the presence of militants.

    Officials reported that the search operation escalated into an encounter when the terrorists opened fire on the security forces. A senior police official stated that two bodies have been spotted at the scene of the gunbattle, but they have not yet been retrieved.

    He also said that two security personnel—a police officer and an army jawan—were injured in the exchange of fire with the terrorists.
     

